Sharon Shacham Sells 10,000 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 723,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,029,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sharon Shacham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 7th, Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $161,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $595.83, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3163.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KPTI. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 753.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 271,208 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,337,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,041,000 after buying an additional 200,310 shares during the period. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 105,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 84,362 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

