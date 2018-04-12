Shaw Communications (SJR.B) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Shaw Communications from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Shaw Communications from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities raised Shaw Communications from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shaw Communications from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Shaw Communications from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.38.

Shaw Communications stock opened at C$24.95 on Monday. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of C$24.31 and a 52 week high of C$30.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/shaw-communications-sjr-b-pt-lowered-to-c27-00-at-scotiabank.html.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.