Shentel (NASDAQ:SHEN) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Shentel (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHEN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shentel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BWS Financial set a $50.00 target price on shares of Shentel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shentel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shentel from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $37.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,815.17, a PE ratio of 140.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Shentel has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

Shentel (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Shentel had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.19 million. analysts expect that Shentel will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shentel news, Director Ken L. Burch sold 1,000 shares of Shentel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 441,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $367,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,885.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,070 shares of company stock valued at $769,859 in the last 90 days. 6.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shentel during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Shentel during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shentel during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shentel during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shentel during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/shentel-shen-raised-to-buy-at-valuengine-updated.html.

Shentel Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Shentel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shentel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.