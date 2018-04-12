Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenzhen Kingdee Software (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, March 17th. They currently have $91.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the developing, manufacturing and selling of enterprise management software products and provision of software-related technical services primarily in China. The company’s operating business segments consists of Enterprise Management Software Business and Others. Enterprise Management Software Business segment engages in the selling and implementation of enterprise management software, provision of other related services and sales of hardware related to enterprise management software arrangements. Others segment engages in the selling of middleware software business and provision of online management services. Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Shares of KGDEY stock traded down $9.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.75. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,982.21 and a PE ratio of 85.88. Shenzhen Kingdee Software has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $102.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Shenzhen Kingdee Software (KGDEY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/shenzhen-kingdee-software-kgdey-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenzhen Kingdee Software (KGDEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhen Kingdee Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhen Kingdee Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.