Shift (SHIFT) Price Up 34.9% This Week

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Shift has a total market cap of $26.49 million and $2.76 million worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shift coin can now be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00029076 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. In the last week, Shift has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00114297 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00119729 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00032796 BTC.

GXChain (GXS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006655 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001258 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000670 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 11,918,182 coins. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shif is a dApp-ready, delegated Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with the interplanetary file system – for a decentralized, resilient and highly extensible web 3.0 platform. “

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

