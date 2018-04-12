Raymond James & Associates Has $15.68 Million Stake in Shire (SHPG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Shire were worth $15,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shire in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shire in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Shire in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shire by 1,672.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shire in the third quarter worth about $159,000. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHPG. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price objective on Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Shire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $192.00 price objective on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Shares of SHPG stock traded up $5.81 on Thursday, hitting $157.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46,665.41, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. Shire has a 1 year low of $123.73 and a 1 year high of $192.15.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.12. Shire had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Shire will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.8937 per share. This is a boost from Shire’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Shire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells specialist medicines for people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

