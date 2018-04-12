Shire (SHP) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shire (LON:SHP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. They currently have a GBX 4,100 ($57.95) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SHP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Shire to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 5,000 ($70.67) to GBX 3,600 ($50.88) in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($66.43) target price on shares of Shire in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shire in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($77.74) price objective on shares of Shire in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shire from GBX 5,700 ($80.57) to GBX 4,700 ($66.43) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,650 ($65.72).

Shares of LON:SHP opened at GBX 3,589.50 ($50.73) on Wednesday. Shire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,940.50 ($41.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,021 ($70.97).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.46 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Shire’s previous dividend of $3.85.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells specialist medicines for people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

