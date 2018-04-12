Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Shoe Carnival (SCVL)

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,091 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,848% compared to the typical volume of 56 put options.

In related news, CEO Clifton E. Sifford sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $178,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Gerstel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $29,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,780.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $302,781. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $28.38.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $243.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.19 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Shoe Carnival announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 19th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCVL. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Shoe Carnival (SCVL)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/shoe-carnival-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-scvl-updated-updated.html.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.