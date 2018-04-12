Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

SFLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs lowered Shutterfly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterfly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Shutterfly to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

In other news, insider Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 633 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $47,057.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $120,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher North sold 170,000 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $11,519,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,417.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,082 shares of company stock valued at $21,549,580. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFLY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shutterfly by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shutterfly during the third quarter valued at $162,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 5.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 8.7% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SFLY stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $80.77. The company had a trading volume of 109,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,648. The stock has a market cap of $2,542.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Shutterfly has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.25. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $593.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterfly will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterfly declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc is an online manufacturer and retailer of personalized products and services. The Company focuses on helping consumers manage their memories through the medium of photography. The Company’s segments are Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions (SBS). The Consumer segment offers photo-based products, such as photo books, stationery and greeting cards, other photo-based merchandise, photo prints and statement gifts.

