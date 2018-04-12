Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Shutterfly’s focus on improving operational efficiency through major restructuring bodes well in the long term. Continual product innovations and focus on improving technology-related offerings are to be solid growth drivers. The Shutterfly 3.0 initiative under which it aims to create a platform and device-agnostic memory management and personalized e-commerce solution, bodes well. Notably, it has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters and estimates are stable for 2018 over the past month. Yet, Shutterfly is likely to incur huge restructuring costs in 2018 revenue growth is expected to be very slow in the year. A rise in manufacturing, labor and training costs could weigh on margins. The company’s revenues are susceptible to travel industry and consumer spending trends, which raises concern. However, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Shutterfly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs downgraded Shutterfly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Shutterfly to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of Shutterfly stock opened at $82.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Shutterfly has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $2,681.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.25. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $593.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterfly will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterfly declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Shutterfly news, CEO Christopher North sold 170,000 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $11,519,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,417.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael W. Pope sold 5,875 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $437,511.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,511.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,082 shares of company stock worth $21,549,580. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFLY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shutterfly by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the period.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc is an online manufacturer and retailer of personalized products and services. The Company focuses on helping consumers manage their memories through the medium of photography. The Company’s segments are Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions (SBS). The Consumer segment offers photo-based products, such as photo books, stationery and greeting cards, other photo-based merchandise, photo prints and statement gifts.

