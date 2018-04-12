SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $289,744.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.33 million and $289,744.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00012726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,644.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.45 or 0.05938380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $711.33 or 0.09234060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.35 or 0.01588300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.21 or 0.02378370 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00194234 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.85 or 0.02607270 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00566904 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 16,659,844 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec.

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

