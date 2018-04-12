Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (SNNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNNA. ValuEngine raised Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 31st.

Shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.62. 99,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,475. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.56 and a P/E ratio of -3.85.

In other news, insider Todd Harris sold 20,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $414,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. More sold 24,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $459,265.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,977 shares of company stock worth $990,845 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $440,000. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of topical products in medical dermatology and aesthetics. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus or itch associated with psoriasis, as well as for psoriasis; and SNA-125, a topical janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

