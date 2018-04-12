Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,144,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,709,000 after buying an additional 3,312,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,997,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,484,000 after buying an additional 1,834,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,019,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,684,000 after buying an additional 801,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,515,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,621,000 after buying an additional 1,631,013 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,730,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,338,000 after buying an additional 145,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.37. 508,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,890,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $152,307.78, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 6.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $3,697,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,458.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $273,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $5,026,025. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

