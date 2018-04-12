Insider Selling: Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) Director Sells 239 Shares of Stock

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) Director Sigmund Anderman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $21,992.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sigmund Anderman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 7th, Sigmund Anderman sold 5,987 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $560,981.90.

On Friday, February 23rd, Sigmund Anderman sold 1,391 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $127,318.23.

On Friday, February 16th, Sigmund Anderman sold 3,151 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $284,692.85.

ELLI opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3,255.13, a P/E ratio of 87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.53. Ellie Mae has a 12 month low of $79.71 and a 12 month high of $114.95.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. analysts anticipate that Ellie Mae will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Ellie Mae from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ellie Mae from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELLI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ellie Mae by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Ellie Mae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ellie Mae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

