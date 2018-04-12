Signal Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,332.00 (SIG)

Signal Token (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Signal Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $6,332.00 worth of Signal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Signal Token has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Signal Token token can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and ForkDelta.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00800194 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012940 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00039202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00162347 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00058748 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Signal Token Token Profile

Signal Token’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens. The Reddit community for Signal Token is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Signal Token’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr. Signal Token’s official website is www.spectivvr.com.

Buying and Selling Signal Token

Signal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, ForkDelta and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Signal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signal Token must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Signal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signal Token and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.