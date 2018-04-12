SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised SilverBow Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd.

In other SilverBow Resources news, insider Sean C. Woolverton purchased 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.01 per share, with a total value of $25,120.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $115,848.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,118 shares of company stock valued at $122,401 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Strategic Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth $133,040,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 805,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,931,000 after buying an additional 263,555 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth $4,637,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 61,706 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.68 and a P/E ratio of 4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $33.21.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 1.0 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

