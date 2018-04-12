Head-To-Head Contrast: SilverBow Resources (SBOW) and The Competition

SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) is one of 160 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SilverBow Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources 34.82% 43.37% 14.51% SilverBow Resources Competitors -0.88% -46.80% 3.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SilverBow Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 0 5 0 3.00 SilverBow Resources Competitors 1538 6717 10043 308 2.49

SilverBow Resources currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.06%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 13.82%. Given SilverBow Resources’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SilverBow Resources and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $195.91 million $71.97 million 5.17 SilverBow Resources Competitors $9.52 billion $308.48 million 23.19

SilverBow Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 1.0 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.