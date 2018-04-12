Sinclair Pharma’s (SPH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Sinclair Pharma (LON:SPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 4th.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.30) price objective on shares of Sinclair Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 46.40 ($0.66).

Shares of SPH traded down GBX 0.33 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 18.15 ($0.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,933. Sinclair Pharma has a 1-year low of GBX 20.50 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 36.12 ($0.51).

In other news, insider Chris Spooner acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £46,000 ($65,017.67).

Sinclair Pharma Company Profile

Sinclair Pharma plc, formerly Sinclair IS Pharma plc, is a United Kingdom-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of dermatological products. Its segments are Country Operations, which include its operations in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany and Spain, and International Operations, under which the Company sells through a local distributor.

