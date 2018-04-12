SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) Reaches One Day Volume of $745,035.00

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002038 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $85.85 million and $745,035.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003049 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00836942 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00017355 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012707 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00041721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00161723 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00056705 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,414,184 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

