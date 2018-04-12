Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (SHI) Announces Annual Dividend of $4.76

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 4.7647 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. This is a boost from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $3.63.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has raised its dividend by an average of 66.0% per year over the last three years. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a dividend payout ratio of 62.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical to earn $9.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

SHI opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,753.24, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.65. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $64.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (Shanghai Petrochemical) is a petrochemical company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in processing crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. The Company operates in five operating segments.

