Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,753.24, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.65. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $64.43.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $4.7647 per share. This is a positive change from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 7.91%. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 250,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/sinopec-shanghai-petrochemical-shi-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (Shanghai Petrochemical) is a petrochemical company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in processing crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. The Company operates in five operating segments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.