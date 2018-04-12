Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

SHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.39. 3,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,763. The company has a market cap of $6,901.20, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.65. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $64.43.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be paid a $4.7647 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.91%. This is an increase from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (Shanghai Petrochemical) is a petrochemical company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in processing crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. The Company operates in five operating segments.

