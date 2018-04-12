Sirius XM (SIRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sirius XM continues to incur high operating expense which is an overhang on company’s bottom line. High escalated debt level is also a major concern. Moreover, stiff competition may act as a strong headwind for the company going forward. The company mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, growth in net subscriber is a positive. Shares of Sirius have outperformed its industry in the past year.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIRI. Buckingham Research started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on Sirius XM and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.35 to $5.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.21.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.27. 190,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,289,195. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.42, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,163.99, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 11.94%. equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Verbrugge sold 863,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $5,267,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,986,689 shares in the company, valued at $18,218,802.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 175,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $1,073,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 551,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,589.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,113,308 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,521. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

