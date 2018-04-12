Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “We are positive on Sirius XM's net subscriber growth. The company's commentary hat the new tax law is likely to boost its cash generation to the tune of approximately $900 million over the next four years is also encouraging. Additionally, the decision of the company's board of directors to clear an additional buyback program worth $2 billion is a positive. The company's decision to hike quarterly dividends, announced last year, also raises optimism in the stock. In fact, shares of the company have outperformed its industry over the past three months. Moreover, the stock has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised 25% upward over the last 90 days. However, high operating expenses and escalated debt levels raise concerns. Moreover, stiff competition may act as a major headwind for the company going forward.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.35 to $5.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.42, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,119.07, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Verbrugge sold 863,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $5,267,777.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,986,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,218,802.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 175,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $1,073,997.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 551,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,589.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,113,308 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,521. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/sirius-xm-siri-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.