SITO Mobile (SITO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of SITO Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann raised shares of SITO Mobile from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SITO Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SITO Mobile in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SITO Mobile currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SITO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 44,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,991. SITO Mobile has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $8.60.

SITO Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). SITO Mobile had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. equities analysts anticipate that SITO Mobile will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SITO Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SITO Mobile by 570.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SITO Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITO Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITO Mobile in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

SITO Mobile Company Profile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. operates a mobile location-based advertising platform serving businesses, advertisers and brands. The Company’s offerings include SITO Location-Based Advertising and SITO Mobile Messaging. SITO Location-Based Advertising delivers display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers, including various features, such as Geo-fencing, Verified walk-in, Behavioral Targeting, and Analytics and Optimization.

