Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Six Flags (SIX) Stock Price

News coverage about Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Six Flags earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.5514907078046 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Six Flags stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.55. 121,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,893. Six Flags has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5,254.88, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.75 million. Six Flags had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Six Flags in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $76.00 price target on Six Flags and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

In other news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $39,742.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,361,281.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance C. Balk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $6,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,514.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,647 shares of company stock worth $6,610,018 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

