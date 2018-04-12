Skycoin Market Capitalization Tops $150.57 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 50.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $150.57 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $18.82 or 0.00237994 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and C2CX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003062 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00843542 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00016950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012605 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00042172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00163783 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00055605 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C2CX. It is not possible to purchase Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skycoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.