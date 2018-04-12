SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,522,000 after acquiring an additional 129,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,607,000 after acquiring an additional 167,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,992,000 after buying an additional 45,716 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 123,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period.

SLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 price target on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.69.

NYSE:SLG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.00. The company had a trading volume of 888,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,466. The firm has a market cap of $8,598.24, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $89.46 and a 12-month high of $109.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.8125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,400 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total transaction of $318,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,941.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Holliday purchased 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $198,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2017, SL Green held interests in 121 Manhattan buildings totaling 50.0 million square feet.

