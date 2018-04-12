SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.8125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $95.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $89.46 and a 12 month high of $109.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,531.39, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.69.

In related news, CEO Marc Holliday acquired 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $198,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,400 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total transaction of $318,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,941.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company operates through two segments: real estate, and debt and preferred equity investments.

