Slow Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 44,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.70.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $2,083,913.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,778,363.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $3,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,634,508.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $131.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101,325.24, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $101.06 and a 1-year high of $143.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.43%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Slow Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/slow-capital-inc-acquires-new-stake-in-union-pacific-co-unp.html.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.