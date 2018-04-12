Head to Head Analysis: Smart Global (SGH) versus Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) and Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Smart Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Power Integrations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Smart Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Power Integrations pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Smart Global does not pay a dividend. Power Integrations pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Power Integrations and Smart Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $431.76 million 4.76 $27.60 million $2.28 30.22 Smart Global $132.88 million 7.50 -$7.79 million $2.04 22.10

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Global. Smart Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Power Integrations and Smart Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 3 2 0 2.40 Smart Global 0 1 6 0 2.86

Power Integrations currently has a consensus price target of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.56%. Smart Global has a consensus price target of $49.64, indicating a potential upside of 10.10%. Given Power Integrations’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than Smart Global.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and Smart Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 6.39% 12.70% 11.41% Smart Global 5.50% 100.66% 17.45%

Summary

Power Integrations beats Smart Global on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names. In addition, the company offers monolithic high-voltage DC-DC power conversion ICs designed for use in power-over-Ethernet powered devices, such as voice-over-IP phones and security cameras, as well as network hubs, line cards, servers, digital PBX phones, and DC-DC converter modules and industrial controls. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct staff, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors worldwide. Power Integrations, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Smart Global Company Profile

Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides specialty memory solutions. The Company manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks, servers and mobile memory for smartphones. The Company also serves original equipment manufacturer (OEM), customers to develop memory solutions. The Company also provides customized, integrated supply chain services to certain OEM customers to assist them in the management and execution of their procurement processes. The Company offers its products and services under a range of categories including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) components, DRAM modules, flash components, mobile memory and supply chain services. The Company offers a range of DRAM modules including DIMMs, nonvolatile DIMMs, load reducing DIMMs, registered DIMMs, unbuffered DIMMs, small outline DIMMs, and mini-DIMMs.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.