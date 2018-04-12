Smart Global (SGH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SGH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Smart Global from $46.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Smart Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Smart Global from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.19.

SGH opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. Smart Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $56.69. The firm has a market cap of $945.26 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Smart Global had a return on equity of 100.66% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. Smart Global’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $250,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $90,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,114,236 shares of company stock valued at $95,273,590. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smart Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Smart Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Smart Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Global by 505.0% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global Company Profile

Smart Global Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides specialty memory solutions. The Company manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks, servers and mobile memory for smartphones. The Company also serves original equipment manufacturer (OEM), customers to develop memory solutions.

