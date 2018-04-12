SmartCash 1-Day Volume Hits $69,022.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last week, SmartCash has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00001281 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. SmartCash has a total market cap of $85.71 million and approximately $69,022.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,605.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.53 or 0.06076560 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.74 or 0.09257990 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.33 or 0.01587110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.94 or 0.02406050 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00196290 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.70 or 0.02664540 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00569331 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 1,476,566,259 coins and its circulating supply is 875,521,980 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.