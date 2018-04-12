Smartlands Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,231.00 (SLT)

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Smartlands has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartlands token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00014442 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartlands has a total market cap of $5.11 million and $5,231.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003070 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00851345 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015519 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014349 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00042039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00175023 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00062040 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Smartlands

Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. The official message board for Smartlands is medium.com/@smartlands. Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smartlands’ official website is smartlands.io.

Buying and Selling Smartlands

Smartlands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Smartlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

