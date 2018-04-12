ValuEngine Upgrades SMC (SMCAY) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, April 4th.

Shares of SMCAY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,896. The stock has a market cap of $25,997.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.61. SMC has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, and switches/sensors/controllers.

