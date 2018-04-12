Societe Generale Analysts Give Engie (ENGI) a €16.00 Price Target

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective from analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase set a €16.00 ($19.75) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.10 ($19.88) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup set a €14.93 ($18.43) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs set a €14.70 ($18.15) price target on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, UBS set a €15.00 ($18.52) price target on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.43 ($19.05).

Shares of ENGI stock opened at €13.54 ($16.72) on Thursday. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($15.01) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($18.72).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

