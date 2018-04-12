Societe Generale Reiterates GBX 4,050 Price Target for Rio Tinto (RIO)

Societe Generale set a GBX 4,050 ($57.24) price target on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,500 ($63.60) to GBX 4,600 ($65.02) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 3,300 ($46.64) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($57.95) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 3,750 ($53.00) to GBX 3,850 ($54.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($59.36) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,140.79 ($58.53).

RIO stock opened at GBX 3,721.50 ($52.60) on Monday. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of GBX 2,882.50 ($40.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,226.56 ($59.74).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 129.43 ($1.83) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $83.13.

In related news, insider Christopher Lynch sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,072 ($57.55), for a total transaction of £387,043.60 ($547,058.09). Also, insider Simon Henry acquired 500 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,713 ($52.48) per share, with a total value of £18,565 ($26,240.28).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

