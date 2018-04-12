Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SCT opened at GBX 655 ($9.26) on Thursday. Softcat has a 52-week low of GBX 332.25 ($4.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 722.93 ($10.22).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Softcat to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 600 ($8.48) to GBX 700 ($9.89) in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Softcat from GBX 510 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($8.48) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Softcat to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 530 ($7.49) to GBX 650 ($9.19) in a report on Monday, February 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Softcat PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.30 (LON:SCT)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/softcat-plc-sct-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-29th-updated-updated.html.

About Softcat

Softcat Plc is an information technology (IT) reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider to the corporate and public sector markets. The Company provides organizations with workplace, datacenter and networking, and security solutions combined with all the services required to design, implement, support and manage them, on premise or in the cloud.

