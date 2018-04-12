Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Given a $0.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $0.00 price objective on Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sohu.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sohu.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Sohu.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sohu.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

SOHU stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,340.91, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The information services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.57). Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. Sohu.com’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Sohu.com by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 64,150 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sohu.com by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,466,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,820,000 after purchasing an additional 273,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sohu.com by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,349,000 after purchasing an additional 301,459 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P lifted its position in Sohu.com by 504.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 148,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 124,245 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Sohu.com by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 274,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Inc (Sohu) is an online media, search and game service company, which is engaged in providing online products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company operates through three segments: the Sohu segment; the Sogou segment, and the Changyou segment.

