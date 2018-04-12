Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1175 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 18th.

SUNS opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.43, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. Solar Senior Capital has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $18.40.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 72.70%. analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $189,629.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 5,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $85,591.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SUNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Company seeks to achieve its investment objective by directly and indirectly investing in senior loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments, made to private middle-market companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, which it refers to collectively as senior loans.

