SolarCoin One Day Volume Hits $82,367.00 (CRYPTO:SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.18 million and $82,367.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00004056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bleutrade and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.35 or 0.01588300 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008459 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00017146 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004526 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001197 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022058 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,404,930 coins and its circulating supply is 42,163,964 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SolarCoin (SOLAR) is a coin to increase the adoption and reward photovoltaic power production. The coin is a scrypt Proof of Work crypto currency with a block time of 60 seconds. The initial 100 block reward halves every year and the difficulty adjusts every 1440 blocks. There is 140 character transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.