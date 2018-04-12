Insider Selling: Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $1,499,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,054.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 21st, Meir Adest sold 28,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $1,580,320.00.

Solaredge Technologies stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,138. The company has a market cap of $2,405.24, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.55. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $59.20.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $189.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.78 million. analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 241,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $15,512,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Roth Capital set a $65.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/solaredge-technologies-inc-sedg-vp-meir-adest-sells-28000-shares-updated.html.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc offers an inverter solution for a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. The Company’s products include SolarEdge Power Optimizer, SolarEdge Inverter, StorEdge Solutions and SolarEdge Monitoring Software. Its product roadmap consists of categories, including power optimizers, inverters, monitoring services, energy storage and smart energy management.

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.