General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Lifted by Solaris Asset Management LLC

Solaris Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 252.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, insider Alexander Dimitrief acquired 2,689 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,454.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111,397.45, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. General Electric has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $30.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morningstar set a $23.50 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

