Solaris (XLR) Price Tops $6.15

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. Solaris has a total market cap of $7.17 million and $24,709.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solaris coin can currently be purchased for $6.15 or 0.00088815 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, CoinExchange, CoinsMarkets and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Solaris has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.18 or 0.04501640 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00057332 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00762669 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033864 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00022079 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00085388 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00057500 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034052 BTC.

About Solaris

Solaris (XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,314,531 coins and its circulating supply is 1,164,830 coins. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solaris is a Hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the XEVAN algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and CoinsMarkets. It is not presently possible to buy Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

