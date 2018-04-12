Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann cut their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $36.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SLDB opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $353.70 and a PE ratio of -3.49. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $33.74.

In other Solid Biosciences news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 1,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $16,544,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/solid-biosciences-sldb-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing various therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.