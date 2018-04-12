Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.02

Press coverage about Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Solid Biosciences earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 44.5288730265166 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.07. 180,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,608. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $353.70 and a P/E ratio of -3.50.

SLDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In other news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 1,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $16,544,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing various therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

