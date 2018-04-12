Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) has been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Inovalon earned a daily sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.7741813574262 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of INOV stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,204. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1,516.22, a PE ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INOV. BidaskClub lowered Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Inovalon in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Inovalon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, insider Shauna L. Vernal sold 44,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $619,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

