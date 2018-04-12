Aegerion Pharmaceuticals (AEGR) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Aegerion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AEGR) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aegerion Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.5416041817388 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

AEGR opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -19.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Aegerion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

About Aegerion Pharmaceuticals

Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with debilitating rare diseases. It operates through pharmaceuticals segment. Its products include lomitapide and metreleptin. Lomitapide is a small molecule microsomal triglyceride transfer protein (MTP) inhibitor.

