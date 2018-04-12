Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Stock Price

News coverage about Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ameriprise Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 43.6149554580322 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.10. 608,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,913. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $118.84 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,114.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $168.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

In related news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 4,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $699,251.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,693.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 31,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $5,448,649.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,643,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,121. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Stock Price” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-ameriprise-financial-amp-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.