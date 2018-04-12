AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

News coverage about AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AMN Healthcare Services earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.8091100241178 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $64.15 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,012.01, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMN. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

In related news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 8,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $427,388.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 95,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $4,699,057.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,963,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,835 shares of company stock worth $6,701,558. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services at acute and sub-acute care hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include nurse and allied solutions, locum tenens solutions and other workforce solutions.

